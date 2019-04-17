English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Snapdragon 675 Processor Launched For Rs 28,990
Priced at Rs 28,990, Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20-April 30.
Samsung Galaxy A70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Snapdragon 675 processor Launched For Rs 28,990
Loading...
Samsung India on Wednesday announced Galaxy A70, earlier than its reported launch next week, which is the sixth smartphone in the popular Galaxy A series. Priced at Rs 28,990, Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20-April 30. The device has 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with micro-SD slot up to 512GB.
Consumers who pre-book can purchase Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement. "Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch," said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.
Galaxy A70 comes with 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting super slow-mo videos. The device has a 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability. "With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the Galaxy A70 is all about experience," Singh added.
For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus. Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on Flipkart.
Consumers who pre-book can purchase Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement. "Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch," said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.
Galaxy A70 comes with 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting super slow-mo videos. The device has a 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability. "With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the Galaxy A70 is all about experience," Singh added.
For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus. Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on Flipkart.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show Review: Alexa Gets a Display, And This Could be Start of Something Amazing
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- When Barcelona Last Reached Champions League Semi-Finals, They Won the Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results