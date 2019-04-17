Samsung Galaxy A70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Snapdragon 675 processor Launched For Rs 28,990

Samsung India on Wednesday announced Galaxy A70, earlier than its reported launch next week, which is the sixth smartphone in the popular Galaxy A series. Priced at Rs 28,990, Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-booking between April 20-April 30. The device has 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with micro-SD slot up to 512GB.Consumers who pre-book can purchase Samsung U Flex, a premium Bluetooth device worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999 only, the company said in a statement. "Our recently launched Galaxy A line has seen an unprecedented success since its launch. It has reached a milestone of $500 million in sales within 40 days of launch," said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung India.Galaxy A70 comes with 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting super slow-mo videos. The device has a 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging capability. "With its best-in-class display, Samsung Pay, path-breaking triple rear camera and top-notch processor, the Galaxy A70 is all about experience," Singh added.For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera with features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus. Starting May 1, Galaxy A70 will be available for sale in three colours -- white, blue and black. Galaxy A70 will also be available on Flipkart.