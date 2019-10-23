Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy A70s to Sell with Free Bluetooth Earphones During Festive Season

Samsung is offering free ITFIT Bluetooth Earphones and 10 per cent cashback on SBI credit cards on the Galaxy A70s during the festive season.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A70s to Sell with Free Bluetooth Earphones During Festive Season
Samsung Galaxy A70s (Image: Samsung India)

Samsung, one of the largest consumer electronics and smartphone brands in the country announced an exciting offer for its consumers. Consumers purchasing the Galaxy A70s will get a free pair of ITFIT Bluetooth Earphones, worth Rs 1,999. Samsung India launched its latest smartphone under the Galaxy A range last month. Powered with Samsung’s latest innovations, Galaxy A70s sports a triple camera setup with 64MP primary shooter. It has a powerful 4,500mAh battery and supports Samsung pay. This offer is available from October 22 onwards.

The Galaxy A70s packs a 64 MP primary camera, coupled with Night Mode & Super Steady Video. It also features a gorgeous 6.7” FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display which delivers a fuller visual, edge to edge experience to everyday activities, 25W Super Fast Charging, and Knox Security. It also comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with Game Booster which can handle the most demanding of tasks with great ease.

The Galaxy A70s flaunts a stylish look and feel due to the unique geometric patterns and futuristic holographic effect on the back. It comes in 3 colours variants – Prism Crush Red, Black & White. The A70s is bundled with exciting offers, free ITFIT Bluetooth Earphone in addition to an extra 10 per cent cashback on SBI credit cards. The extra 10 per cent cashback offer on SBI credit cards is also extended to A80, A50s, A30s & A20 models under Samsung's Galaxy A range.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
