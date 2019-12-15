Samsung Galaxy A71 Unveiled with 64MP quad rear camera, 4,500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71, a premium-end smartphone with reasonable specifications, has been recently unveiled at an event in Vietnam. The South Korean company introduced the Galaxy A71 at the launch event of a previously touted device, the Samsung Galaxy A51.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A71 sports a single ‘Infinity-O’ punch-hole at the front centre of the display. To the rear, the device boasts of a quad camera setup, neatly positioned on a rectangular box at the top left. To add to the style quotient, the Galaxy A71 features a gradient cross hatch pattern on its back. It further features dual-SIM connectivity, along with a dedicated memory card slot.

Other specs include a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. To the rear, the quad camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, as well as a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The setup also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The front camera, or the selfie camera of the Galaxy A71 is 32-megapixel, with f/2.2 lens. The entire package is powered by an oct-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The microSD storage slot can expand the space up to 512GB. The 4,500mAh battery further comes with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A71 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and also includes face recognition. It runs on the latest Android 10, with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 custom interface. The device will be available in four colours – prism crush black, silver, blue and pink, although pricing of the smartphone is yet to be announced.

