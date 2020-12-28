Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Spotted In Geekbench Listing, May Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Samsung is reported to launch its Galaxy A72 smartphone soon, as a slew of reports and leaks have suggested towards the smartphone's existence. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has been spotted in a Geekbench listing with the model number SM-A725F, hinting that the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720 chipset for its 4G variant. A recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. Rumours also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A72 may come with a 64-megapixelprimary rear camera.

The recently spotted Geekbench listing is believed to be of the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A72, which also hints that the smartphone may come with 8GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box. The Geekbench listing shows a single core benchmark score of 526 points and a multi-core score of 1,623 for the purported mid-range smartphone that is listed with a Qualcomm processor, in line with previous reports. The processor is further codename 'atoll' in the listing, this codename is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. These Geekbench results are, however, similar to the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G which was also recently spotted on a Geekbench listing with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G is also said to come with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera in a quad camera setup, which was previously believed to be a penta-camera setup. Renders of the smartphone also surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who shared the renders on his Voice blog.