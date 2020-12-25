Samsung Galaxy A72 Appears on Geekbench With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has purportedly appeared on the Geekbench website. The listing highlights that the Samsung smartphone with an octa-core Qualcomm mobile processor clocked at 1.80Ghz paired with 8GB of RAM. Previously, reports suggested that the Galaxy A72 would have both 4G and 5G options as well as a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout. As its name suggests, the Galaxy A72 would succeed the Galaxy A71 that debuted in December 2019.

The Geekbench listing shows its model number as SM-A725F that was earlier rumoured to be associated with the Galaxy A72 4G. The processor is listed as 'atoll,' - believed to be the codename of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The website further highlights that the Samsung phone attained a single-core score of 526 and multi-core score of 1,623. Notably, the results are quite similar to those of Galaxy A52 4G, which was also recently spotted on the benchmarking website with the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Earlier this month, notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who is popularly known as OnLeaks, shared the alleged render of the Galaxy A72 on Voice. The renders highlight its quad rear camera setup, hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C port at the bottom. The tipster added that the phone would measure 165x77.4x8.1mm and sport a 6.7-inch display. A separate report by GalaxyClub last week stated that the rear camera setup might come with a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Other specifications of the smartphone remain unclear at the moment, and the South Korean tech company is also yet to confirm its development officially.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung would shift its focus to more affordable 5G smartphones in 2021 to rival phones in the same segment by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Samsung offers a bunch of smartphones 5G phones under its mid-budget A-series such as the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G.