Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging, Certification Listing Hints

South Korean Smartphone giant Samsung is said to be working on launching its Galaxy A72 smartphone soon, if recent reports are to be believed. The Samsung Galaxy A72, which has been leaked on several occasions in the recent past, has now been spotted on a Brazilian certification site, that hints at the smartphone's possible battery and charging capacity. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has previously been reported to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup.

The recent Anatel Brazilian Certification listing comes from a tipster who goes by the name @_the_tech_guy on Twitter. The listing suggests that the Galaxy A72 may house a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 25W of fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A72 was earlier spotted on the US FCC website with the same battery and charging specifications. The listing does not offer any further details on the Samsung Galaxy A71 successor apart from this. The smartphone is listed with model number SM-A725M/DS, where the 'DS' stands for dual-SIM.

Samsung Galaxy A72 listed on Brazilian Anatel certification.Battery : 5000mAh (EB-A426ABY)Charging : 25W (EP-TA800B) pic.twitter.com/ARpvngIIX1 — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) January 31, 2021

Apart from certification listings, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has been leaked in many rumours and reports recently. The smartphone is expected to come in both 4G and 5G options, depending on the markets. The smartphone's pricing details were also leaked in a recent report, hinting at an EUR 499 (roughly Rs 40,000) price tag for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 509 (roughly Rs 45,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A72 may come with a 6.7-inch display and is also rumoured to come with the 3.5mm headphone jack.