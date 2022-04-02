Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Now Available to Pre-Reserve: Price in India, Offers and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now available to pre-reserve in India. The latest Galaxy A73 5G comes with loads of eye-catching features including, a Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 108-megapixel camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) camera, and an IP67 rated build. Its regular sale in the country will start from April 8. Customers can choose between Samsung Galaxy A73 5G’s Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours. The phone debuted in India alongside Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price in India, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Consumers who pre-reserve the Galaxy A73 5G can avail Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 6,990 for just Rs 499. As a special introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards or SBI credit cards.

Samsung will host an ‘exclusive sale event’ on Samsung Live for Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung’s own live commerce platform. Customers can participate in the live event on Samsung.com on April 8 at 6 PM and avail additional benefits.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a large 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The smartphone comes with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection on the display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which also powers the Galaxy M52 5G. The rear camera module houses a 108-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 5-megapixel snappers. The front gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.

