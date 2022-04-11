Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Now On Sale In India: Prices, Specs And How To Get Galaxy Buds Live For Just Rs 499

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, the premium A-series offering is now available for sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy A73 was launched last month alongside other Samsung Galaxy A-series offerings like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13, and Samsung Galaxy A23. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the most premium of the five, and comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 108-megapixel camera, a Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and more. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 onwards in India and will be sold via Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A73 5G PRICE AND OFFERS

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. Those who purchase the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G can also get a chance to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at a price of just Rs 499. The Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs 7,990 otherwise. This offer is available on Samsung e-store till May 15, 2022. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G can also avail up to Rs 3,000 cashback if they make purchase via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A73 5G SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features RAM Plus with which you can expand RAM up to 16GB. It comes in 2 variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A73 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, a 12-megapixel shooter, and two 5-megapixel shooters. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with other camera features like Object Eraser, which lets you erase unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Remaster, which lets you retouch old and low-resolution photos, Portrait Mode, and more. There is a 32-megapixel front camera on the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

