Samsung Galaxy A73 Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Primary Camera

Samsung is reportedly planning to refresh its mid-budget Galaxy A-smartphone series with the new Galaxy A73, further tipped to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. If the rumour is accurate, this will be the first Samsung smartphone to carry a 108-megapixel camera that is currently available on Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Notably, several mid-budget smartphones in India, such as Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, and Motorola Moto G60 also feature a 108-megapixel camera but use different sensors. Software and other hardware advancements also play big roles in modern-day smartphone photography.

The latest development comes from a tipster who goes by the username ‘GaryeonHan’ on Twitter. Other specifications neither the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A73 remain unclear but the device might launch in 2022. Samsung has been ramping up efforts to compete against Chinese smartphone makers that are dominating the budget and mid-budget smartphone markets in India and globally. The South Korean company has been slowly expanding 5G connectivity to more mid-budget smartphones, like Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Recently, Samsung also introduced e-RAM or virtual RAM (more technically memory paging) on Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G through a software update. The virtual RAM has become a selling point among many Realme phones.

Another report from the South Korean site The Elec claimed earlier this month that Samsung is planning to launch bring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to the entire mid-budget Galaxy A-lineup next year. Some models from the 2021 series, like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, already feature OIS. The camera tech powered by motors, essentially allows the smartphone to capture sharp images and videos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here