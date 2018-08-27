Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Goes on Sale via Amazon India For The First Time

Samsung’s latest smartphone Galaxy A8 Star in India has gone on sale for the first time today. The Galaxy A8 Star will be available across online and offline retail outlets. Currently, the device is available via Amazon India's website and Samsung's official website. The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India has been set at Rs 34,990. Launch offers include a free one-year screen protection plan, no-cost EMI options and credit cards from all major banks. HDFC credit card owners can also get a 5 percent instant discount on the device; the offer is valid till August 31.Galaxy A8 Star comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device houses 3,700mAh coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via a MicroSD card.The dual "Intellicam" set-up includes 16MP+24MP sensors. Both cameras come with f/1.7 apertures for low light photography. There is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter as well. Galaxy A8 Star's large-aperture lenses make the smartphone capable of capturing bright and clear images and beautiful selfies at any time of the day or night, the company claimed.