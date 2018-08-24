English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Infinity Display, 3,700mAh Battery Launched in India For Rs 34,990
Galaxy A8 Star comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Infinity Display, 3,700mAh Battery Launched in India For Rs 34,990
Loading...
Strengthening its online presence in the premium segment before the festive quarter, Samsung India on Friday refreshed its Galaxy A8 series with "Galaxy A8 Star" for Rs 34,990.
The smartphone, with dual "Intellicam" camera, will be available on Amazon India from August 27 and in retail stores starting September 5 in midnight black and ivory white colours.
"Galaxy A8 Star comes with the first ever dual 'Intellicam' proposition that can turn anyone into a professional photographer. Its Immersive 6.3 inches display and slim design are sure to make a style statement," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.
The dual "Intellicam" set-up includes 16MP+24MP sensors. Both cameras come with f/1.7 apertures for low light photography. There is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter as well. Galaxy A8 Star's large-aperture lenses make the smartphone capable of capturing bright and clear images and beautiful selfies at any time of the day or night, the company claimed.
Galaxy A8 Star comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device houses 3,700mAh coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable upto 400GB via a MicroSD card.
Also Watch
The smartphone, with dual "Intellicam" camera, will be available on Amazon India from August 27 and in retail stores starting September 5 in midnight black and ivory white colours.
"Galaxy A8 Star comes with the first ever dual 'Intellicam' proposition that can turn anyone into a professional photographer. Its Immersive 6.3 inches display and slim design are sure to make a style statement," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.
The dual "Intellicam" set-up includes 16MP+24MP sensors. Both cameras come with f/1.7 apertures for low light photography. There is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter as well. Galaxy A8 Star's large-aperture lenses make the smartphone capable of capturing bright and clear images and beautiful selfies at any time of the day or night, the company claimed.
Galaxy A8 Star comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED "Infinity Display" with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device houses 3,700mAh coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable upto 400GB via a MicroSD card.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...