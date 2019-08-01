Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specs and More

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A80, its top of the line handset under the Galaxy A-series last month. The new handset comes with a unique sliding camera mechanism which can rotate and be used as a selfie camera. It is also the first handset to sport the new Snapdragon 730G chipset. While the phone was up for pre-order until yesterday, the handset will be going on sale today.

The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED New Infinity Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the inside there an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The rotating camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens along with a 3D depth camera along and an infrared sensor. The camera mechanism on the Galaxy A80 slides up and when you want to take a selfie, it rotates to the front. Backing up the camera is a Super Steady mode and a Scene Optimiser that can recognise and enhance up to 30 scenes. There is also a Flaw Detection feature that can identify glitches before clicking a photo.

Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C and there is also a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A80 is priced at Rs 47,990 and will be offered on Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options.

The smartphone is up for sale and can be purchased via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the Samsung India website. It will also be made available via retail stores and the Samsung Opera House later today. Samsung is offering a 5 percent cashback for customers using Citibank credit cards. There is also Rs 3,000 additional exchange discount on the smartphone if you purchase from the Samsung store. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and Amazon is offering 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards.