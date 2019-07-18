Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 730G Processor Launched for Rs 47,999

The top of the line handset under the Galaxy A-series, the new Galaxy A80 comes with a unique sliding and rotating camera mechanism.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 730G Processor Launched for Rs 47,999
The top of the line handset under the Galaxy A-series, the new Galaxy A80 comes with a unique sliding and rotating camera mechanism.
Samsung has introduced its top of the line handset under the Galaxy A-series. The new Galaxy A80 comes with a unique sliding camera mechanism which can rotate and be used as a selfie camera. It is also the first handset to sport the new Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED New Infinity Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the inside there an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The rotating camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens along with a 3D depth camera along and an infrared sensor. The camera mechanism on the Galaxy A80 slides up and when you want to take a selfie, it rotates to the front. Backing up the camera is a Super Steady mode and a Scene Optimiser that can recognise and enhance up to 30 scenes. There is also a Flaw Detection feature that can identify glitches before clicking a photo.

Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C and there is also a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A80 will be offered on Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colour options. The handset will be available for pre-booking from July 22 to July 31 and Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement for customers pre-booking the handset. There is also a five percent cashback if you purchase the handset using a Citibank credit card. The handset will go on sale starting August 1.

