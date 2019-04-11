Samsung Galaxy A80 With Sliding And Rotating Camera Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Though Samsung has been revealing a series of innovative handset designs in its top-tier segment, the mid-range line is also gaining another member and, instead of folding, it has sliding AND rotating mechanisms. The Galaxy A80 that was announced Wednesday is designed for 2019, a time period that falls between the "era of the selfie" and the "era of live." To capture both types of moments, the company equipped this model with its first rotating camera.When a user activates selfie mode within the native camera app, the three rear cameras slide up via a mechanism similar to Oppo's Find X and then rotate towards the front. This allows for selfies to be just as high quality as the pictures taken from the back. The 48MP main camera has been optimized to capture vivid pictures both in bright and dark settings. The second and third lenses, a 3D depth lens and an ultra-wide angle lens, help users take well-focused shots with less panning. Furthermore, the device comes with a Super Steady video mode that reduces shaking to create "smooth, pro-level action videos."Thanks to the camera lenses being able position themselves on the back of the device, there is no need for a notch. As a result, this 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen earns the New Infinity Display denotation, which was revealed for the first time earlier this year at the Samsung Developer Conference. The intelligent battery learns your daily routine and adjusts the usage based on your activity. This allows the phone to work more efficiently and launch apps more quickly when you need them.The Galaxy A80 launches on May 29. As of right now, no price has been announced.