Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
The Galaxy A9 will be available in India in two variants. There is one with 6GB RAM which is priced at Rs36,990 while the 8GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs39,990.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) and its biggest highlight is its quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India starts at Rs. 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM model comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,990. Both models come in Bubblegum Pink, Caviar Black, and Lemonade Blue colour variants. Recently OnePlus also launched its mid-cycle refresh OnePlus 6T in India. The OnePlus 6T, comes with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 41,999. You can also pick the OnePlus 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 45,999.
OnePlus 6T:
The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.
OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.
The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.
OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.
Samsung Galaxy A9:
Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a PPI of 393. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, which is an octa-core processor. It includes 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card).
In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup- 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung says that the Galaxy A9’s main camera uses Pixel Binning technology to merge four pixels in one for capturing details. There is also an “Intelligent Camera” scene optimiser for detecting from 19 different scenes and adjusting the settings accordingly.
Samsung Galaxy A9 is backed by a 3800mAh battery and supports fast charging via USB Type-C. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Operating System based on Samsung Experience UI.
