Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy A9 is the first smartphone camera in the world with .
Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Following in the footsteps of its first handset with a triple rear camera setup, the Galaxy A7, the South Korean smartphone maker has now launched the Samsung Galaxy A9 in India. The Galaxy A9 has a quad-camera setup at the back. The device was initially launched at a launch event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Galaxy A9 will be available in India in two variants. There is one with 6GB RAM which is priced at Rs36,990 while the 8GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs39,990. The phone goes on sale on 28 November. There will be a Rs3,000 cash back on HDFC Bank credit cards.
Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a PPI of 393. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, which is an octa-core processor. It includes 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card).
In terms of optics, there is a quad camera setup- 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung says that the Galaxy A9’s main camera uses Pixel Binning technology to merge four pixels in one for capturing details. There is also an “Intelligent Camera” scene optimiser for detecting from 19 different scenes and adjusting the settings accordingly.
Samsung Galaxy A9 is backed by a 3800mAh battery and supports fast charging via USB Type-C. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Operating System based on Samsung Experience UI.
