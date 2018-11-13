English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras to Launch Soon in India: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy A9 is likely to come in two variants -- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB -- both expandable up to 512GB.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Samsung India will introduce Galaxy A9 -- its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system -- this month that is going to be aggressively priced to take on the leader OnePlus 6T, industry sources said on Monday.

The premium-segment smartphone is likely to come in two variants -- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB -- both expandable up to 512GB. The device has vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back.

Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 660 and will house an ergonomic design with a 3D glass-curved back.

Samsung globally launched Galaxy A9 in Malaysia last month.
