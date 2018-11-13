Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras to Launch Soon in India: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung India will introduce Galaxy A9 -- its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system -- this month that is going to be aggressively priced to take on the leader OnePlus 6T, industry sources said on Monday.The premium-segment smartphone is likely to come in two variants -- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB -- both expandable up to 512GB. The device has vertically stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back.Galaxy A9 will come with larger and wider 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by Octa-core Snapdragon 660 and will house an ergonomic design with a 3D glass-curved back.Samsung globally launched Galaxy A9 in Malaysia last month.