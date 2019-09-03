Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched

Samsung has announced a new addition to its popular A-series. The new Galaxy A90 5G joins the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G as the company’s fourth 5G enabled smartphone. Key highlights of the handsets, apart from support for 5G, include a triple camera at the back, Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The handset comes with a waterdrop notch or ‘Infinity-U’ display and at the back there is a new design with half of the back having a gradient colour finish, while the other half having a regular finish. The smartphone also comes with support for DeX, making it the first non-flagship smartphone to come with the feature. For those who are unaware, Samsung’s DeX feature lets you connect the smartphone to a display and peripherals to transform into a desktop environment.

As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports expandable storage of up to 512GB. In the camera department you get a 48-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is 32-megapixel for taking selfies and video calls.

Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. Pricing has not been revealed as of yet, but it is said that the company could sell the phone in its hometown for KRW 900,000 (Rs 53,000 approx).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.