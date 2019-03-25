English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A90 May Sport Notchless Infinity Display, Pop-up Camera: Everything You Need to Know
As first spotted by GalaxyClub, Samsung has updated their Galaxy A site page revealing telltale details about the upcoming A90 smartphone's design, a couple weeks before its official release.
Samsung Galaxy A90 May Sport Notchless Infinity Display, Pop-up Camera: Everything You Need to Know (image: Pricekart.com)
Galaxy smartphone- and tablet-focused blog GalaxyClub on Thursday discovered that Samsung's Galaxy A website page had been updated with feature descriptions that don't fit any A model on the market right now; the best explanation is that these discrepancies can be accounted for with the upcoming model, the A90, whose launch is slated for April 10.
It's been known that the model will top the mid-range A line, but what the latest update suggests is that it will feature an AMOLED "Notchless Infinity Screen" described as "all screen and no bezel." This supports notable tech leaker Ice Universe's claim that was made back in February that "there is no notch, there is no hole." The tweeter also predicted that the A90 will be the company's first phone with a pop-up front camera -- which would explain how they managed to omit any and all bezels.
Back in 2018 at the Samsung Developer Conference, the company unveiled four sketches of potential upcoming smartphone display designs. We've seen the Infinity O screen design materialize on the A8S and Galaxy S10, the Infinity U has made its way to the A30 and A50, and the Infinity V display is featured on the A20. The only one that remains unaccounted for is the New Infinity Display which has no visible notch whatsoever.
Considering that Samsung promises that the A90 will come with "all screen and no bezel," this model could finally make the fourth display format a reality. The Galaxy A90 and its possible pop-up camera will debut on April 10.
Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung's first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2019
Enter the era of live. April 10, 2019 - Live on https://t.co/kDIR3TcbZ5 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/EqN8wF04Wd— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 18, 2019
