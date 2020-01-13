Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Bloom Foldable Smartphone to Launch Next Month

Samsung will unveil its latest foldable phone, being touted as a rival to the Motorola Razr, on February 11.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Samsung created quite the buzz with its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, despite certain design hiccups. With the ever-growing technology, it seems that the company isn't going to stop there. We've seen quite a few leaks and rumours confirming that the company is all set to unveil yet another folding phone and a possible rival to the new Motorola Razr.

At the upcoming Unpacked event on 11 February, we can expect the company to showcase a new folding device that has been codenamed Galaxy Bloom. The info comes from a report published by The Bell, which says that the software development on the Fold 2 has already started. From the details obtained so far, the new foldable flagship will be based on Android 10. While the company is planning to release the Galaxy Fold 2 around April this year, it could launch alongside the new Galaxy S20 series.

Further details reveal that the South-Korean company is still undecided about the display size of Fold 2. While earlier reports mentioned it to have a 6.7-inch screen, the company might reconsider to take that up to 8.1 inches. However, despite the indecisiveness on the display size, the company has confirmed some colours for the device. As per the reports, the current colour choices include white, black, and purple. The company might also include a fourth colour.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
