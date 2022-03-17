Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series, including the Galaxy Book 2 Go laptops have launched in India on Thursday. The new Windows laptops made their debut at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona few weeks back. And now, Samsung has brought the products to India, once again trying its luck in the notebook segment after a long hiatus.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series includes six laptops such as the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and the Galaxy Book Go. Except for the Galaxy Book Go model, all the laptops come powered by the 12-gen Intel Core processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Prices And Offers In India

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is the most affordable of the lot, with a price tag of Rs 38,990 that comes with an instant cashback of Rs 3,000. The Galaxy Book 2 range starts from Rs 65,900, the Galaxy Book 2 360 costs Rs 99,990 for the base model. As for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, you have to pay Rs 1,06,990 and Rs 1,15,990 as the starting price, respectively. And finally, you have the Galaxy Book 2 Business which will be available for Rs 1,04,990 in the country.

If you pre-book the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Samsung is giving you the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 999, a 24-inch monitor for Rs 2,999 and instant cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 come n 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes. They feature an AMOLED display that supports Full HD resolution and offer portability. You get the devices powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Samsung has added a full HD webcam on these devices.

The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with 12th Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. You get it with an HD webcam and a 13.3-inch AMOLED display which is good to see. The Galaxy Book 2 Business targets professionals with its rugged nature and performance-centric features.

However, this model comes without an AMOLED panel. You get it with a 1080p webcam, an Ethernet port to connect to the internet in wired mode, and SIM connectivity as an option.

The Galaxy Book Go comes powered by Snapdragon chipset. The product has been around for over a year now, and Samsung is bringing this product to India in 2022.

It features an OLED screen, and available in different sizes.

