Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Laptop Available For Pre-Order In India: Price, Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that its newly launched Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop, which comes with high-end features and the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, is now available to pre-order in India.

Priced at Rs 2,81,990, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes in a 16-inch variant in graphite colour with 1TB storage and will be available on Samsung’s official website and leading retail stores starting March 15, according to the company.

According to the company, users can get a cashback worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There is also a no-cost EMI option available for up to 24 months. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, customers can bundle a Samsung M8 Smart Monitor (UHD) worth Rs 50,099 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999

“The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high-performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation which require the powerful performance," TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes equipped with an upgraded CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The new PC comes in a thin and light form, weighing in at 1.79kg with a thickness of just 16.5mm, and is enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminium frame.

It also allows users to work and create seamlessly across their Samsung Galaxy devices, such as by capturing high-quality content with the Galaxy S23 series and utilising professional design tools on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the company mentioned.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 have been available for global pre-orders on February 1, and have experienced record-breaking pre-orders from consumers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year’s Galaxy Book2 Pro series, said the company.

