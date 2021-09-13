South Korean giant Samsung has launched its new laptops - the Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition laptops in the US. These new laptops come with Intel‘s 11th generation processors and are Intel Eco certified as well. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition is priced at $899 (roughly Rs 66,100), while the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs 80,900) for the 13.3-inch variant, while the 15.6-inch model is priced at $1,199 (88,300). The laptops have been launched in two colour options - Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver and are being sold via the company website.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition has the same specifications as the original model launched in April. The only difference here is that it runs on Windows 10 Pro. The laptop comes with 13.3-inch and 15-inch full-HD AMOLED display options and is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. There is a 68Whr battery on the Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch model, while the Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-inch model has a 63Whr battery. Both laptops come with 65W fast charging via a USB type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition sports a 15.6-inch full-HD LCD display and is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel i7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop comes with up to 256GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition comes with a 54Whr battery that supports fast charging through a bundled 65W type-C charger. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB type-C, USB 3.2, and an HDMI port.

