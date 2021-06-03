Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Unveiled With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs: Price and Specs

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced two new ARM-based Windows laptops that come powered by Qualcomm chips. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and are priced at $349 onwards (roughly Rs 25,500). At this price, the Galaxy Book Go goes into competition with Chromebook devices. The Galaxy Book Go is the entry-level model and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor that was announced last month. It comes with two RAM options - 4GB or 8GB, and two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. The display on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is a 14-inch 1080p LCD panel. It is a thin-and-light laptop that weighs 1.38kg and is just 14.9mm thin. The Galaxy Book Go will go on sale on June 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, on the other hand, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy Book Go 5G comes with 5G connectivity. Other specifications of the Galaxy Book Go 5G are similar to the Galaxy Go. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The display on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G is a 14-inch LCD panel with a 1080p resolution. Samsung has not detailed the release information and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G.

Connectivity wise, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go has two USB type-C ports, one USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 720p webcam, and a microSD card slot.

