Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Book Pro 360 Launched With 13-in, 15-in Screens: Full Specs

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 ultrabooks and convertible laptops. While any details of India specific prices and sale dates have not been announced (Samsung doesn’t sell its laptops in India any longer), the new machines include interesting specifications in terms of portability, combined by the overall performance on offer from these laptops. These include weight and thickness starting from 870 grams and 11.2mm in the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13, making them among the slimmest and lightest ultrabooks with heavy specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: key specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Book Pro 13 and Pro 15 feature 13.3-in AMOLED and 15.6-in AMOLED panels, with 16:9 full HD resolutions. These variants feature a non-touch display panel, which come in two sizes geared for both large-display and compact space users. RAM variants range between 8GB, 16GB and 32GB LPDDR4X choices, while storage choices go all the way up to 1TB NVMe SSD. Both the laptops feature 11th generation Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processor choices – while the 13-in variant comes with Iris Xe integrated graphics, the 15-in Galaxy Book Pro also comes in an optional SKU with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

Of the two laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 also comes in an LTE variant, which is slightly surprising given the premium placement of the ultrabook not getting 5G connectivity. As for the latter, options aboard the laptops include Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.1, one Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C, one USB-A 3.2, one HDMI (only in 15-in variant), a 3.5mm audio port and a microSD memory card slot. Also present in the laptops is Samsung’s new generation Pro keyboard with scissor switches and 1mm key travel, and 23 percent larger trackpads. The laptops also get Samsung’s typical AKG tuned speakers, with Dolby Atmos certification.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: key specifications

The convertible variants feature Super AMOLED displays, with the 13-in variant being the only version in this laptop lineup featuring 5G connectivity. All SKUs of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are powered by 11th generation Intel processors, with Iris Xe graphics in Core i5 and Core i7 SKUs, and UHD in Core i3 SKUs. RAM options range up to 16GB LPDDR4X in the Galaxy Book Pro 360 13, and 32GB in the 15-in variant. Storage will range up to 1TB NVMe SSDs, along with the same speaker, keyboard and trackpads as the other products in the lineup. The range of ports between 13-in and 15-in variants remain the same, too.

In terms of common features, the Galaxy Book Pro series gets 63Whr batteries in the 13-in laptops, and 68Whr batteries in 15-in variants. The laptops also get fingerprint authentication integrated into power keys, and while all four variants of the series are available in Mystic Navy and Mystic Silver colour choices, the convertible variants get the new Mystic Bronze shade introduced by Samsung with the Galaxy Note20 series. The standard Galaxy Book Pro, meanwhile, gets Mystic Pink Gold as the third colour choice.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here