Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Design, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds’ alleged renders have surfaced online ahead of official announcement. The new earbuds could be unveiled at Samsung’s MCW 2021 virtual event tonight, June 28, or at the unconfirmed Galaxy Unpacked event in August. The latest development comes from 91Mobiles that also leaked the alleged design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 last week. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will reportedly come in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour options and resemble the Samsung Galaxy Bud Pro in terms of appearance. The renders further highlight the charging case in a white colour finish unlike other Samsung earbuds where the case and buds come with a same tone. We can notice two microphones at the bottom, likely for improved noise reduction feature. The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might not support active noise cancellation (ANC) based on old leaks. However, the earbuds will come with rubber tips, likely for a sturdy fit.

Earlier in May, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 purportedly appeared in an FCC listing that tipped select specifications. Based on the list, the new Samsung TWS earbuds would carry model number SM-R177 and feature Bluetooth for connectivity and a frequency range of up to 2480Mhz. Other key specifications such as battery details remain unclear. As mentioned, Samsung will host its virtual event at the MWC 2021 tonight. The company had teased the arrival of a smartphone, smartwatch, and tablet. Fans can live stream Samsung’s Galaxy MWC virtual event tonight at 07:15 PM CET (10:45 PM IST). The virtual presentation will be available to watch on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site. The company is also said to be working on its next generation of foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. A recent leak tipped their design and select specifications.

