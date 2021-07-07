Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 May Come With Active Noise Cancellation: Design, Price Hinted

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earphones are expected to launch as the company’s next true-wireless offering later this year. Rumours are now suggesting that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and not the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. They will also come with Active Noise Cancellation, offering users a cheaper ANC option in the lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earphones are also said to be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The latest reports about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 suggest that the earphones will have active noise cancellation, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. Separately, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds has been teased in by known tipster Evan Blass.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise cancellation, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. A tweet by the leaker shows an in-app screenshot for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with the slider for noise control modes showing an option for active noise cancellation. Separately, noted tipster Evan Blass tweeted a small clip that shows off the expected design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. According to the clips shared by Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have a white case as standard, but the earbuds will come in three different colours - white, purple, and what looks to be a shade of olive green but more towards the brown side.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced at around $149 (roughly Rs 11,100), which means that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will sit between the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds+.

