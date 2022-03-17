Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earbuds Getting New Update: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds are getting a new system update. The update started rolling out earlier today, and it’s roughly 3MB in size. The system update only brings improvements and system stability, but nothing substantial. To update the earbuds, users will need to open the Galaxy Wearable app and select Galaxy Buds 2. Head to earbuds settings at the bottom and then select earbuds software update. The Galaxy Buds 2 in India are getting the firmware version R177XU0AVC1/R177XXU0AVC1.

The changelog on the app notes that users won’t be able to use Galaxy Buds 2 while installing the update. Some settings of the earbuds may also change, the company cautions. Samsung suggests users connect both earbuds to a smartphone while the update takes place.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds debuted at the end of last year, and the company is yet to refresh its Galaxy Buds 2 series in the country this year. The current-gen earbuds are available at Rs 11,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 features customisable active noise cancellation and ambient modes, and customers can choose between white, black, purple, and green colours. However, the outer case sports a common white colour, while the inside has a different shade. Each earbud is touted to deliver 5 hours of battery and Samsung phone users can enjoy features like auto-switch.

Due to its premium pricing, users also get flagship features like dual-audio drivers for clearer sounds and wireless charging support. Sadly, the equaliser is not tweakable.

In another Samsung-related news, the company’s latest affordable 5G phone, the Samsung Galaxy F23, is now available to purchase in India. Its price starts at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Customers can choose between Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options.

