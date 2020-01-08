Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Could Sound Better With Longer Battery Life, But no Active Noise Cancellation?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus magnetic charging case will indicate the charging status of the individual buds and offer wireless charging as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Could Sound Better With Longer Battery Life, But no Active Noise Cancellation?
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus renders. (Image Source: SoundGuys/ Android Authority)

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy buds+, expected to be released next month alongside the Galaxy S20 series, may have some exciting new features. The Galaxy Buds+, which will succeed the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, will have better battery life, improved sound quality and fast charging. An image of the wireless earphones was leaked online and it shows no change in design except the sky blue colour option. However, the sequel to the Galaxy buds may not be equipped with active noise cancellation.

Some design changes could include the Galaxy Buds+ charging case will indicate the charging status of the individual buds, according to reports. The lack of active noise cancellation feature may disappoint some users but if the reports are to be believed the Buds+ will not be much costlier than Galaxy Buds. The present Samsung Galaxy buds have a quick pairing option and deliver high-resolution live sound. The Galaxy buds are equipped with a magnetic charging case. It offers wireless charging option. The Apple Airpods and the Galaxy Buds connect automatically with their respective devices, by just tapping the connect option. The Galaxy Buds also offer a tighter-fitting design. It is not clear how much the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will cost, but expectations are it won't be much higher than the pricing of the current Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, and that means a price tag of around Rs 10,000 is to be expected.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh


