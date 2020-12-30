Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Buds Plus Prices Cut by Rs 3,000: Galaxy M01, M01s Prices Also Slashed

Samsung's Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s have received a price cut, alongside the recently-announced Samsung Galaxy A31 price cut. Apart from the two budget offerings, the South-Korean company has also reduced the price of its Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earphones in the country. The Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s have received a Rs 500 price cut, while the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Live prices have been slashed by Rs 3,000 each. The revised pricing is already reflecting on the product listing for all products on Samsung's India online store.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is now being sold at a price of Rs 7,499, a Rs 500 discount from its Rs 7,999 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy M01s, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 8,999 on the Samsung store, as against its earlier Rs 9,499 price tag. These changes have started reflecting on the two smartphones' Amazon listing as well. On Tuesday, Samsung reduced the price of its mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 by Rs 2,000. The smartphone is now selling for Rs 17,999.

Alongside smartphones, Samsung has also reduced the price for its Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones. The Galaxy Buds Live are now priced at Rs 11,990, as against the original price of Rs 14,990. Similarly, the Galaxy Buds+ are now priced at Rs 8,990 as against their earlier Rs 11,990 price tag. The revised pricing of the two truly wireless earphones is being speculated to be because Samsung is reported to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro in the coming month.