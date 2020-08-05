Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones Come With ANC & Bixby Assistant

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020. Samsung's latest offering in the true wireless earphones category was seen in a number of leaks in a number of times in the past and the live event showcased an impressive pair of earbuds with some noteworthy features. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds will go on sale from August 6 and will be available in Bronze, White and Black colour options.

Priced at $170 (~ Rs 12,716), the earbuds sport a bean-shaped design and comes with 12mm driver that are larger than those found on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones. The Buds Live comes with three onboard microphones, which Samsung says, will reduce the background noise and keeps an emphasis on the user's voice. However, the most notable feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has to be the addition of the Active Noise Cancelling. The company says that the Galaxy Buds Live are also equipped to cut down on "very low, constant frequencies like the sound of an airplane cabin or the rumble of a train." Another interesting feature of the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds is its always-on Bixby support. According to Samsung, users won't have to press a button to summon the virtual assistant instead they only have to speak their commands to get their jobs done.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds Live promises eight hours of battery life with both ANC and always-on Bixby turned off. However, with ANC, there is an assured six and a half hours of battery life, and with Bixby turned on, it's reduced to six hours. Samsung says that Galaxy Buds Live's quick charge feature will give users an hour of listening time in just five minutes. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Live case is also equipped with wireless charging with Qi-certified accessories. Finally, the Galaxy Buds Live are IPX2 rated, which according to Samsung, can handle a few splashes and a little sweat as well.