Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Available at Rs 13,990, Prebook Now to Avail Discount of Rs 2,000

Samsung has revealed the price of its latest offering, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds, on its official Indian website. The new true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 13,990 and Samsung is offering a special promotional discount of Rs 2,000 if you prebook them from the official Samsung store. The company is also offering an EMI option which starts from Rs 564.41 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are available in three colour variants: blue, black and white. The device was launched at the South Korean tech giant’s Unpacked event earlier this month alongside the new Galaxy S20 series. The official website mentions that the device can last up to 11 hours of non-stop music playback which can be extended up to 22 hours using the charging case. The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus which comes with 85mAh battery can also reportedly last for an hour after being charged for a mere 3 minutes. The device is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

While they look very similar to the original Galaxy Buds, the new variant comes with a two-way speaker system that has a tweeter for covering high notes and a woofer to provide bass. There is also an adaptive triple mic system for a better user experience. One of the many interesting features of the device is the fact that it can be charged with any Qi-compatible wireless charger. The user can then monitor the battery of the earbuds with their smartphone.