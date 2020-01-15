Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Could Skip Active Noise Cancellation

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will come with enhanced battery life and improved sound quality and are likely to be priced in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Could Skip Active Noise Cancellation
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus renders. (file photo) (Image Source: SoundGuys/ Android Authority)

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ will be unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event next month alongside the Galaxy S20 and the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. As the launch of Galaxy Buds+ is approaching, rumours and information from sources have also started doing the rounds. Samsung’s new true wireless earbuds are expected to come with larger battery life but sadly, it might miss out on active noise cancellation, according to reports. Besides, the Galaxy Buds+ will offer improved sound quality.

The reports of Galaxy Buds+ not having active noise cancellation may disappoint some Samsung users as they had expected this feature after Apple added it to its AirPods Pro. The Galaxy Buds+ will have an 85mAh battery, which will allow it to be used for 12 hours on a single charge, the tech website reported. The original Galaxy Buds only have a 58mAh battery.

The new earbuds will have four microphones, double that of Galaxy Buds. This could be a welcoming feature as some of the Galaxy Buds users had expressed dissatisfaction with the call quality when using the Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds come with a magnetic charging case and have a quick pairing option and also offer a wireless charging option through the case. We could see the new Galaxy Buds+ to offer the same features.

The Galaxy Buds and Apple Airpods can be automatically paired with their respective devices, using the connect option. The price of the Galaxy Buds+ is expected to be a bit higher than the present wireless earbuds and it is believed that it would come around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram