Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Leaked Renders Reveal Colour Variants, Minor Design Changes

Samsung is expected to launch an update to its true wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds, at the upcoming Unpacked Event alongside the Galaxy S20 range. We've seen leaks and certain rumours in the past and the lastest one confirms that the improved version of its popular Galaxy Buds that the changes are going to be minimum in terms of hardware as well as design.

Ahead of the launch, some new renders of the upcoming device give some insight into the design and variant colours. As per the report, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will come in three color variants, including Black, White, and Light Blue. Looking at the design of the new Buds Plus, there seem to be no significant changes as compared to its predecessor except the new blue colour option. There is also said to be the addition of physical buttons placed under the LED indicator.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will also support wireless through the charging case apart from the regular USB Type-C port for charging. A previous report revealed that the new wireless buds might skip active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that could've have put it neck to neck with the Apple AirPods Pro. The 'Plus' in the name actually points out to a larger battery (85mAh), which will go on to provide a 12-hour battery life.

