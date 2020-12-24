Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Again: Battery, Noise Cancellation & IP Rating Revealed

Couple of days back, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earphones' details were leaked on Samsung's own Galaxy Wearable app, hinting at the high-end TWS earphones coming with advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation and a copy of Apple's Spatial Audio feature. Now, the Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked yet again. This time, however, we get even more information than the last leak, as a leaked image has hinted at the TWS earphones' key details including the price, batter life, and more specifications of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The latest leak comes courtesy of a tipster who goes by the name Walking Cat on Twitter. One of the biggest reveal in the latest leak comes with the $199 pricetag for the Galaxy Buds Pro. According to an overview image shared by WalkingCat on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will be priced at $199 (roughly Rs 14,600), a $30 (roughly Rs 2,200) higher pricetag than the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. Further, the slide reveals that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with a 2-way speaker like the Galaxy Buds Plus, along with more powerful Active Noise Cancellation that Samsung may call 'Intelligent Noise Cancelling.' The ANC feature on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will offer users the ability to have control over the experience. The earbuds will also reportedly come with a conversation mode, ambient sound, and AND with level control.

In line with the last report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature spatial audio, and will also come with IPX7 water resistance. The images shared by WalkingCat also hint at a new Galaxy Buds widget for Samsung devices.

Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will get 8 hours of play time and 4.5 hours of talk time. With the case, the Galaxy Buds Pro are said to offer an extra 15 hours of talk time. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series, that is rumoured to launch on January 14.