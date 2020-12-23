Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked in Samsung's App, May Come With Features Like Spatial Audio

Samsung may launch its Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the company's latest (expected) set of high-end truly wireless earphones. While the Galaxy Buds Pro have been reported on in past leaks and reports, a recent leak has given us more information than has ever surfaced about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds have now shown up in Samsung's own Galaxy Wearable app, hinting at the Galaxy Buds Pro coming with a feature that will be a competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro's Spatial Audio feature.

The Galaxy Wearable app which Samsung uses to control its various smartwatches and earbuds has a new update that shows off the Galaxy Buds Pro and what they are capable of. Just like the Galaxy Buds + and Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have an equalizer with several presets available in the Galaxy Wearable app as well as customisable touch controls. It will also come with the ability to read notifications out aloud, a 'Find my Earbuds' option, and several other features. There's also a section for noise cancellation spotted on the Samsung Wearable app for the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, the noise cancellation feature is different from the one seen on Galaxy Buds Live. Here, instead of a simple on/off toggle, there is also an 'Ambient Sound' option that lets ouside sound in via the microphones.

What differentiates the Samsung Galaxy Buds live are three main features. Firstly, there is a 'Voice Detect' feature. This detects when a user is speaking and lowers the volume of media while also turning on audio passthrough so users can have conversations without having to pause their music or remove one earbud. There is also a left/right sound balance feature for those having specific hearing problems.

Most notably, however, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with a copy of Apple's Spatial Audio feature that can create a faux surround sound system that changes the direction of the audio based on the direction of a user's head and the position of their smartphone. However, it is being reported that this feature will be limited to those using a Samsung smartphone itself.

The Galaxy Wearable app also leaked three renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in three different colours, expected to be the colours Galaxy Buds will come in. The company is expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones in January. Samsung has itself not said anything about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.