Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Renders Show a More Rounded Design, Charging Case May Have a 500mAh Battery

Samsung's Galaxy Buds is the company's truly wireless earphones series. Samsung last launched the kidney-shaped Galaxy Buds live alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series back in August this year. Now, the company seems to be working on the next Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds Pro, a new leak has suggested. Images of the Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked by a tipster in a Voice blog post.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak comes courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass, who goes by the name @EVLeaks. The leaked render shows circular-shaped buds, slightly different than the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus shape. The case for the Galaxy Buds Pro is similar to the a diagram of the Galaxy Buds Pro case that was spotted on an FCC certification listing recently. The case also shows a more rounded profile than the previous Galaxy Buds charging case. The charging case also has a 'Sound by AKG' tag right below the Samsung logo.

According to previous reports, Samsung is poised to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro early next year, alongside the company' Galaxy S21 series. The earbuds have already passed through FCC certification, which also revealed that the Galaxy Buds Pro may come with a 500mAh battery. Blass also said that the Galaxy Buds Pro will be sold alongside previous Galaxy Buds models and Samsung won't discontinue any past products.

Samsung is said to launch its next series of Galaxy S flagship smartphones, possibly called the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in January next year. This will a month earlier than the company's usual timeline for launching the Galaxy S series in February or March.