Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Support Page Made Live on Company Website: Here's What to Expect

Samsung seems to be ready to launch its latest generation of truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro this month. While Samsung has not said anything about the upcoming TWS earphones, we have a fair idea about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, courtesy of leaks and reports that have been coming in since past few months. Now, the South Korean company has made the support page for the Galaxy Buds Pro live on its Canadian website. This does not confirm anything else apart from the fact that the name will remain Galaxy Buds Pro, in line with all the reports that have surfaced about the upcoming truly wireless earphones.

The Galaxy Buds Pro support page was spotted on Samsung's Canadian website by WinFuture's Roland Quandt. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been listed with model number SM-R190 on the Canadian support page, again in line with what previous reports have suggested. The same model number is also listed on the Indian Samsung website, without mentioning the name of the Galaxy Buds Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been a highly anticipated product from the South Korean manufacturer. It is being reported that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside its Galaxy S21 series smartphones this month.

According to past reports, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to come with features like active noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio, ambient sound modes, and voice-detection support. The earphones are also expected to be IPX7 rated for water and dust protection. Further, the Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to provide a total of 28 hours of battery life including the charging case.