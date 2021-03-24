Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's Ambient Sound Can Help Individuals With Mild Hearing Problems: Study

A new study has found that Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds’ Ambient Sound feature can effectively help individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. The Ambient Sound mode on the Galaxy Buds enables users to be aware of their surroundings by amplifying external noises, even while listening to music. It can be enabled via the Galaxy Buds+ app. The latest findings were published in the leading ENT journal Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology (CEO), and the research was carried out by Samsung Medical Centre in collaboration with Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, South Korea. Samsung, in a blog post, said that the study assessed the efficacy of a hearing aid and personal sound amplification products like the Galaxy Buds Pro and others. The company citing the study, adds that no other research has yet included the potential usage of TWS earbuds while addressing hearing problems. The study is the first to demonstrate the potential benefits of TWS earbuds for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments. Samsung notes this can potentially improve the lives of 1.5 billion people globally who are currently living with some degree of hearing loss.

To test the potential benefits of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for people with mild hearing disabilities, the TWS earbuds underwent three key tests: electroacoustic assessment, sound amplification evaluation, and a clinical performance evaluation. The electroacoustic characteristics of each device were assessed to see if they met the key performance criteria for hearing aids such as output sound pressure level, frequency range, equivalent input noise, and total harmonic distortion. Then, a sound amplification evaluation was performed to examine if the devices adequately boosted sound. Finally, a clinical performance evaluation investigated changes in individuals’ hearing levels both with and without the devices and their ability to recognise words and sentences. Participants had mild to moderate hearing loss, with a median age of 63 years.

Speaking over the development, Joon Moon, Associate Professor at the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Samsung Medical Centre said that the initial study findings are “very promising" and encourage people to discover alternative devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro that can support them in their day to day lives. Moon also cautioned that due to rapidly ageing populations, one in ten people are feared to suffer from some form of hearing disability by 2050.

The study found that individuals wearing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were able to understand spoken words, if not better when compared to professional hearing devices. Galaxy Buds Pro’s Ambient Sound feature can amplify nearby sounds by up to 20 decibels. Users also get four levels to choose from to customise how they experience sound according to their needs.