1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Buds Successor With Improved Battery Capacity Spotted

In a diagram filed with the US Federal Communications Commission, shows the capacity of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds as 300mA and that of the case as 600mA.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
A new filing in the Federal Communications Commission hints towards an upcoming pair of updated Samsung Galaxy Buds which could launch in the near future. The filing reveals that the upcoming Galaxy Buds may have improved battery life. In a diagram that has been shared, it can be seen that the buds might have a capacity of ‘300mA’, which would basically mean that each bud’s capacity would be ‘150mA’ while the capacity of the case might be ‘600mA.’

In case that is the situation, it would mean that the SM-R175, which is the model number of the upcoming variant, will have three times the battery size for each bud over the currently available Galaxy Buds. The current Galaxy Buds have a fairly good battery life as compared to its competitors in the market offering close to 6 hours of music playback with the buds rated to have a 100mA battery while the case having a 400mA battery. It is also better to not take these numbers seriously as these are not from the final product and could change during launch.

There is no other information that can be drawn from the filings although a rumour has been spreading that Samsung will offer active noise cancellation on its new Galaxy Buds to compete against the AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch Galaxy S11 and a new vertically folding Galaxy Fold in February 2020.

