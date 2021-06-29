Samsung Galaxy Buds2 May Cost Rs 13,000, But Still Not Feature ANC: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is close to launching, according to reports. Now, new reports claim to know what the Galaxy Buds2 will be priced at. As per an “industry insider”, Yogesh, who spoke to 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is set to cost USD 149 to 169, which roughly translates to somewhere between Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,500 in India. While the exact India pricing will likely differ from the forex rates, this should indicate the ballpark figure around which the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 may be priced at.

While the overall pricing appears to be in line with what Samsung has so far priced its premium earbuds at, 91mobiles surprisingly claims that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will not come with active noise cancellation. The latter has become an increasingly ubiquitous feature even in budget true wireless earphones, which have evolved from being a premium proposition simply for the lack of wireless, to now being fairly easy to buy. Even basic true wireless earbuds, such as the newly launched Realme Buds Q2 (Rs 2,499) and the critically acclaimed Oppo Enco W51 (Rs 4,999), today feature active noise cancellation in its feature set.

While the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will rival the newly introduced Beats Studio Buds in global markets, in India, it will likely put up against popular premium true wireless contenders such as the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Bose SoundSport Free and the Jabra Elite Active 85t, among others. Apart from the SoundSport Free, which has been around since well before ANC was a mainstream feature, most other premium offerings at around the Rs 13,000 price point have noise cancelling. This ensures that while those who prefer noise cancellation have it, those who do not can choose to simply turn it off and keep using the earbuds as a standard pair (with better battery life).

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 actually launches without ANC. It is said to be similar in design to the Galaxy Buds Pro, and is slated to feature a charging case that can give the earbuds a full five-time charge cycle. It is also said to come with wear sensors for auto play and pause, and two mics on each earbud for enhanced call quality. Samsung will seemingly launch the earbuds at a separate event some time in August, when it is also expected to launch the new generation Galaxy Watch smartwatch as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here