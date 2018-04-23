Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Price in India Slashed by Rs 2500

Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in India, a mid-end phone it launched last year. Now, the smartphone has seen another price drop of Rs 2,500 and it is now available to purchase for Rs 22,400 from Amazon India. The price drop was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on his official twitter handle. This is the second time Samsung has cut the price of the Galaxy C7 Pro in the Indian market. Initially, the device was launched in April last year at a price of Rs 27,990.At 7mm thickness, the Galaxy C7 Pro comes with a full metal unibody and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass while sporting a 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display. Galaxy C7 Pro comes equipped with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. It has an inbuilt memory of 64GB which is expandable to 256GB and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.The Samsung smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera as well as a 16-megapixel front camera both with an f1.9 aperture lens. The rear camera comes equipped with Phase-Detection Auto-Focus and Dual LED flash features while the front camera offers pre-installed beautifying effects. The floating camera button in Galaxy C7 Pro enables users to click pictures single-handedly.On connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC. It also comes with a USB Type-C reversible port for charging and data transfer.