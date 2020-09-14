Samsung Galaxy F Camera-Centric Phones to Launch Next Week, Cost Less Than Rs 20,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy F is reportedly set to be the latest series of budget to mid-range smartphones that will be launched by the company. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy F series of smartphones will not replace the present Galaxy M series devices, but instead sit alongside it in an attempt by Samsung to cater to a new segment of users. According to the report, smartphones launched under the Galaxy F lineup will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, and will be camera centric devices in a bid to distinguish themselves from the already existing Galaxy M and budget Galaxy A series devices.

Given that Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones priced at the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket already offers decent camera specifications, it remains to be seen how Samsung manages to diversify its offerings even further. The Samsung Galaxy M31, which is a typical mid-range Samsung phone at the price bracket that the Galaxy F series is intended to launch at, presently offers a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera unit. Given that the Galaxy M series offers strong overall specifications, it will be interesting to see how the Galaxy F series of devices line up.

At this pricing, Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy F series devices will rival competitive offerings fro rival brands such as Xiaomi, which has a strong footing in this value smartphone segment with smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The 91mobiles report on the Galaxy F series phones do not reveal any further information beyond that the devices will be camera centric.

It is this segment that appears to be attracting competition in the coming weeks. OnePlus is also rumoured to re-enter the sub-Rs 20,000 segment in the near future, although plans regarding that smartphone remains vague as of now. Going forward, launch teasers and other articles should reveal more details about the Samsung Galaxy F series of upcoming phones.