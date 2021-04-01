Samsung Galaxy F02s and Samsung Galaxy F12 Launch Confirmed For April 5: Expected Price and Specs

Samsung is set to launch two new smartphones in its Galaxy F-series of smartphones in India on April 5. The new smartphones that are coming on April 5 are the Samsung Galaxy F02s and the Samsung Galaxy F12. The Flipkart microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 have also been made live, revealing several key specifications of the two smartphones. Both the smartphones will come with a waterdrop-style notch, as per the images on the microsite. The Galaxy F12 appears to be the more premium of the two, as it boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate and quad rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy F02s, on the other hand, will come with a 60Hz display and triple rear cameras. The Flipkart microsite shows that the Samsung Galaxy F02s and the Galaxy F12 will launch in India at 12PM (noon) on April 5 and will be sold via Flipkart itself.

The Flipkart listing also reveals several specifications of the two Galaxy F-series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy F02s will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 5,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy F02s, but the listing did not say anything about the charging speed on the Galaxy F02s. The listing suggests that the Galaxy F02s will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M02s.

The Samsung Galaxy F12, on the other hand, will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and carries a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The Galaxy F12 has a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Flipkart microsite shows. While this is all that the Flipkart listing revealed, rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.