Samsung Galaxy F04: Price in India, Offers, Availability and Specifications

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung recently announced the launch of its new budget smartphone under the F-series in India — the Samsung Galaxy F04. According to the company, the Galaxy F04 is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor, Android 12 out of the box, a massive 5000 mAh battery and more. The device will be available in two colour options — Jade Purple and Opal Green.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB+64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,499 in India. As part of an introductory offer, the company said that consumers can avail Rs 1000 benefit for a limited period. Additionally, ICICI Bank card holders will get Rs 1000 cashback, making the effective price Rs 7499. Galaxy F04 will be available on the Samsung website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets starting January 12, 2023

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications

The new F-series smartphone from Samsung comes with 6.51-inch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy F04 is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. “For improved performance, faster multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy F04 comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature," the company said.

Samsung India, in a statement, said that Galaxy F04 also comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery and it comes with a charger in the box. It runs Android 12 out of the box and the device comes with four years of security updates and two times OS upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 also supports the Face Unlock feature. In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy F04 is backed by 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. For video calls and selfies, Galaxy F04 also has a 5MP front camera.

