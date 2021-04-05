Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s With 4GB RAM, Up to 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specs

Samsung has released two budget smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy F02s - both with a waterdrop-style notch. Both the phones come with up to 4GB RAM and are designed for young millennials in the country “who want to do more and be more." The Samsung Galaxy F02s is an entry-level smartphone with triple rear cameras and a large display and battery - built for everyday entertainment purpose. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is suitable for productivity purposes, that is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery. The new Samsung phones will retail via Samsung channels and Flipkart in India.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy F02s, the phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Display with brings 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 10-based with One UI out-of-the-box.

The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macros shooter. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Other notable features of the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The charger brick comes bundled with the box. In terms of pricing, its price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colour options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports dual-SIM cards and carries the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Unlike its sibling, the Galaxy F12 has quad cameras at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera shooter on the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Its price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB option and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999. It is offered in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colour options. The Samsung Galaxy F02s will go on sale in India on April 9 while the Galaxy F12 will be available from April 12 onwards. Both phones will retail via Flipkart and Samsung offline and online channels.