Samsung Galaxy F12 to Go On Sale Today: All Prices, Offers and Specifications

Samsung recently launched two new F-series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy F12 and the Samsung Galaxy F02s. Out of the two, the Samsung Galaxy F12 will go on its first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two configurations in India - a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and a 4GB RAM + 128GB RAM variant. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, while the Rs 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black. The smartphone will go on sale starting today at 12PM on the Samsung online store, alongside Exynos/">Flipkart. Samsung has also announced an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Launched earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports dual-SIM cards and carries the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Unlike its sibling, the Galaxy F12 has quad cameras at the back that features a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera shooter on the Samsung Galaxy F12.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy F02s, which sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

