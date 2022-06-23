Samsung Galaxy F13 Smartphone With 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched its new mid-range 4G smartphone in India called the Galaxy F13. The new smartphone is powered by an Exynos processor, offers Android 12 out of the box and gives you long battery life. In addition to these, Samsung has equipped the device with support for virtual RAM expansion and a dynamic SIM switch feature.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Smartphone Price In India

Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone comes in two variants, and the starting price is Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. You also have the 4GB + 128GB model available for buyers in the country for Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone packs a large capacity 6000mAh battery that only supports 15W charging speed. The company has offered the phone with a plastic body but because it has got a large battery unit, Galaxy F13 weighs over 200 grams and thickness of over 9mm. The display gets a dew notch and supports Full HD+ resolution without any high refresh rate to offer. The screen size is 6.6-inch and this is an LCD panel.

Samsung has powered this device with the Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and you get 64GB and 128GB storage options. Both RAM and the space are expandable, while the former uses the virtual RAM expansion process to make it happen. So, effectively you get 8GB of RAM.

The company is also pushing the phone for its ability to switch between the SIMs based on the network strength. On the imaging front, Galaxy F13 has a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back, along with a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The company is offering the phone with the One UI 4.0 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system. Samsung Galaxy F13 goes up against brands like Redmi Note, Realme C series and Infinix Note series.

