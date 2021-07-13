Samsung Galaxy F22 Goes On Sale in India Today: Check Price, Specifications and More

Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 onwards in India and will be sold via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store starting 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphone comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 12,499, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Denim Black and Denim Blue. The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions as a part of the introductory offers on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6,000mAh battery, a 90Hz display, and is powered by a MediaTek processor.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with Android 11 out of the box and a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is a 6,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy F22 and it supports up to 25W fast charging. The smartphone has a quad rear camera that comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

