Samsung will launch a new smartphone under its F-series dubbed Samsung Galaxy F22 in India on July 6. The phone will retail via Flipkart, a dedicated micro-site reveals. The website also carries promotional posters, where we can notice its key specifications that include a 90Hz display and quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. In terms of design, the Galaxy F22 looks similar to the newly launched Galaxy A22 with the square-shaped rear camera module and waterdrop-style notch on the front panel for the single selfie camera. The poster also highlights at least two colour options - Black and Blue, but there could be more at the official launch.

The Flipkart listing further reveals the presence of a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F22, unlike the 5,000mAh battery on Samsung Galaxy A22. It appears the upcoming smartphone houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of a rear-mounted scanner for biometric security. Samsung is also focusing on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has HD+ resolution for “Full On cinematic experience." Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A22 sports the same display size, panel, and resolution. Previously, Galaxy F22 appeared on Google Play Console listing where specifications such as 4GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G80 processor were spotted. It is rumoured to cost under Rs 15,000 in India. Samsung’s F-series phones are generally popular for offering large batteries and displays. Currently, the company sells multiple devices under the series. For instance, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy F02s costs Rs 8,999 for the base 32GB storage, and the Galaxy F12 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 64GB model. Both phones offer a large 6.5-inch screen and up to 6,000mAh battery. The company also offers relatively more premium Samsung Galaxy F41 and Galaxy F62 in the country for Rs 14,499 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

